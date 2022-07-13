UrduPoint.com

Application Date For Medical Colleges' Heads Extended

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Application date for medical colleges' heads extended

The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has extended the date for submitting applications for the posts of deans and principal of the medical colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has extended the date for submitting applications for the posts of deans and principal of the medical colleges.

According to the PSH spokesperson here on Wednesday, the date was extended due to Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

Now the online applications for the posts could be submitted till July 22. No application would be received manually. The applications could be sent on http://jobs.pshealthpunjab.gov.pk.

The applications have been sought for the posts of heads of of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Quaid-e-Azam Medical, Nishtar Medical College, Rawalpindi Medical College, Punjab Medical College and Institute of Public Health.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi July

Recent Stories

Gazprom Cannot Predict What Happens Next With Turb ..

Gazprom Cannot Predict What Happens Next With Turbines for Nord Stream

55 seconds ago
 CM Punjab directs to expedite relief activities in ..

CM Punjab directs to expedite relief activities in flood damage areas of Rwp

57 seconds ago
 Bike lifter arrested; five stolen motorcycles reco ..

Bike lifter arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

1 minute ago
 Thin attendance in offices throughout Hazara divis ..

Thin attendance in offices throughout Hazara division

1 minute ago
 DC praises all line deptts for brisk relief work a ..

DC praises all line deptts for brisk relief work at flood hit areas

4 minutes ago
 RWMC achieves 2nd position over Eid-Ul-Azha cleanl ..

RWMC achieves 2nd position over Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.