Application For Registration Of Corona-affected Media Persons Being Launched Today: Firdous

Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Application for registration of Corona-affected media persons being launched today: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that today during the video conference on media strategy in the wake of coronavirus spread, the information ministers would launch Covid-19 Care for Media.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that using this app, the affected journalists and their families could register themselves.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan attached high priority to the safety of journalists and media workers and this app was being launched on his instructions.

She said that this app would provide timely help to the affected media workers and would be helpful in assessment of exact number of the affected persons.

The SAPM said that in today's video conference the strategy for payment of outstanding dues of media houses would also come under discussion.

She said that the criteria for distribution of protective kits among the media persons visiting virus- affected areas would also be discussed.

