Application Invited For Artist Funds By Aug 30

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Punjab Arts Council Multan invited applications for Artist Support Fund by August 30 for the year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council Multan invited applications for Artist Support Fund by August 30 for the year 2021-22.

Film, tv, Stage, music artists, dancers,sculptors and painters having monthly income less than Rs 15,000 were eligible to apply.

Age limit for male artistes was 50 years and for female it is 45.

The aspirants have been advised to collect artist support fund form from Arts Council and submit it with by August 30, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

