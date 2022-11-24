UrduPoint.com

Application Of Phosphorus, Potash Increase Wheat Yield:agri Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the wheat growers to apply phosphorus and potash fertilizers through band placement drills at the time of crop cultivation in irrigated areas to get best per acre yield.

Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood said here on Thursday that nitrogen fertilizer should be applied two to three times in equal quantities.

He said that the agriculture department recommends two bags of DAP, two bags of Urea, One bag MOP or SOP fertilizers for each acre.

He said that farmers in irrigated areas must apply one bag of phosphorus and one bag of potash, one third nitrogen at the time of cultivation,besides 6 kg Zinc Sulphate and two and half kilogram boric acid in each acre.

The per acre seed ratio should be 40-50 kg per acre, he said.

He asked the wheat growers to complete cultivation by the end of current month for achieving best per acre production.

