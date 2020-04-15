Application receiving process at wheat procurement centre begins

The district administration on Wednesday started application receiving process at wheat purchase centres which will continue till April 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday started application receiving process at wheat purchase centres which will continue till April 19.

According to official sources, gunny bags distribution process will start from April 20 in a transparent manner.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal said that wheat procurement centres had been set up in four areas of the city which include Barki, Kahna, Rakh Chabeel and Raiwind.

He said that wheat purchase target of 26,350 metric tonnes had been fixed for these four centres.

The DC said that all facilities had been provided at the centres to facilitatefarmers, adding that the criteria of 'first come first serve' basis had beenadopted.