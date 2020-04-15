UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Application Receiving Process At Wheat Procurement Centre Begins

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:23 PM

Application receiving process at wheat procurement centre begins

The district administration on Wednesday started application receiving process at wheat purchase centres which will continue till April 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday started application receiving process at wheat purchase centres which will continue till April 19.

According to official sources, gunny bags distribution process will start from April 20 in a transparent manner.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal said that wheat procurement centres had been set up in four areas of the city which include Barki, Kahna, Rakh Chabeel and Raiwind.

He said that wheat purchase target of 26,350 metric tonnes had been fixed for these four centres.

The DC said that all facilities had been provided at the centres to facilitatefarmers, adding that the criteria of 'first come first serve' basis had beenadopted.

Related Topics

Raiwind April All From Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attempt in Egypt, praises secu ..

11 minutes ago

SSC directs clubs to pay workers&#039; salaries

11 minutes ago

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 283 to 4,44 ..

6 minutes ago

Bill Gates Blasts Trump For 'Dangerous' WHO Fundin ..

6 minutes ago

Bajur administration takes action against profitee ..

7 minutes ago

Appointment of Analysis Officer at National Contro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.