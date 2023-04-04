Close
Application Sought For PM's Youth Skill Development Programme Till April 16

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Application sought for PM's Youth Skill Development Programme till April 16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) of Pakistan has sought applications for the fourth batch of the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) till April 16.

An official of NAVTTC, Malik Ramzan told APP here Tuesday that with the special interest of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, the fourth batch has started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad.

He said that more than 1,000 top universities and technical institutions of Pakistan have been included in this program for free education and training to the youth in various disciplines.

Under this program, more than 100 conventional trades including beautician, fashion designing, electrician solar, heavy machinery operator, etc.

, and more than 150 hi-tech trades including Amazon Virtual Assistant, Artificial Intelligence, internet of Things and Cyber Security, etc would be taught free of charge to selected youth in three to six months short courses.

"The youth aged 18 to 40 can apply for any of the courses and would have to appear in a test on April 18 by applying online on the NAVTTC website http://candidate.navttc.gov.pk," he said adding that special courses were also being offered for persons with disabilities.

He said that in case of any inquiry, the applicant can visit the official website of www.navttc.gov.pk or by dialing toll-free number 0800-888-66 or KP telephone number 091-9217663.

