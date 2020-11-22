UrduPoint.com
Application To Be Submitted For Release Of Shehbaz, Hamza On Parole: Attaullah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar has said that an application will be submitted to the Punjab government for release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said that parole should begin one day before the arrival of the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar in Pakistan.

He said, "It is expected that funeral of the late Begum Shamim Akhat will be held at the Sharif Medical city." He said that Begum Shamim Akhtar would be buried at Jati Umra graveyard, near the grave of the late Mian Muhammad Sharif, her husband.

He said that body of Begum Shamim Akhtar might arrive in Pakistan in two, three days. At present, it was not confirmed that on which flight it would arrive in the country, he added.

He said that parole matter and other funeral related arrangements would be expedited after getting confirmation about the arrival of the body.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif's mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, also known as Shamim Bibi, passed away in London Sunday morning.

