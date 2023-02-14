UrduPoint.com

Application To Fill 84 Vacancies Of District Courts' Judges Sent

Published February 14, 2023

Application to fill 84 vacancies of district courts' judges sent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A proper application has been sent to the Public Service Commission for appointments on 84 vacancies of civil judges and magistrates that were lying vacant for a long in different districts of the province.

According to the Registrar Office Peshawar High Court (PHC), the requisition in the application sent in the name of the Chairman Public Service Commission said at the moment 84 posts of civil judges, magistrates, and area Qazis were vacant in the lower courts of the various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that needed to be filled on a priority basis.

The letter said appointments on these posts were necessary to dispose of scores of the cases waiting for hearing in these courts.

According to the statistics of December 2022, around 260000 cases were pending in different district courts of the province that were facing delay due to the non-availability of judges, magistrates, and qazis.

