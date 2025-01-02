Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy

Applications are being sought from farmers to implement project aimed at shifting 8,000 agricultural tube wells on solar power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Applications are being sought from farmers to implement project aimed at shifting 8,000 agricultural tube wells on solar power.

A spokesman of the Punjab Agriculture department said on Thursday that this programme was aimed at cutting cost of production besides reducing energy crisis.

He said that interested farmers could submit their applications by January 6.

A subsidy of Rs 500,000 would be provided on tube well of 10 kilowatts, Rs 750,000 on 15 kilowatts and Rs 1,000,000 on 20 kilowatts of tube wells, he added. He further said that this initiative would help farmers to get rid of high electricity bills besides protecting environment.