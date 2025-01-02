Open Menu

Applications Being Sought To Shift Tube Wells On Solar Energy

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy

Applications are being sought from farmers to implement project aimed at shifting 8,000 agricultural tube wells on solar power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Applications are being sought from farmers to implement project aimed at shifting 8,000 agricultural tube wells on solar power.

A spokesman of the Punjab Agriculture department said on Thursday that this programme was aimed at cutting cost of production besides reducing energy crisis.

He said that interested farmers could submit their applications by January 6.

A subsidy of Rs 500,000 would be provided on tube well of 10 kilowatts, Rs 750,000 on 15 kilowatts and Rs 1,000,000 on 20 kilowatts of tube wells, he added. He further said that this initiative would help farmers to get rid of high electricity bills besides protecting environment.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Energy Crisis Agriculture January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to presen ..

Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sa ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilatera ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans tr ..

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming

9 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year i ..

Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Police achieve first major success against ..

Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

8 minutes ago
 PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guida ..

PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui

8 minutes ago
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

3 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

3 minutes ago
 Applications being sought to shift tube wells on s ..

Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy

3 minutes ago
 Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60 ..

Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy

3 minutes ago
 Everyone has to play role for formation of better ..

Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..

3 minutes ago
 Efforts to support health welfare of injured polic ..

Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan