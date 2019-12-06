UrduPoint.com
Applications For Business Loan Were Received And Scrutinized Through A Digital System To Ensure Transparency And Merit: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:17 PM

Applications for business loan were received and scrutinized through a digital system to ensure transparency and merit: Usman Dar

Addressing the event, Usman Dar said the applications for business loan were received and scrutinized through a digital system to ensure transparency and merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Addressing the event, Usman Dar said the applications for business loan were received and scrutinized through a digital system to ensure transparency and merit.

He said the applications of only those candidates had been approved who had come up with unique business ideas like Meesam of Parachinar, who wanted to launch his own software house, and Saiqa, who would build a motel in Nathia Gali.

He said the process had also helped them collect a data of a million people which would further be utilized in future projects to promote cottage industry at the district level.

Dar said the SME sector across the world had brought economic stability for being an engine of jobs creations.

He said around five million cottage industries were operating in the country but only 170,000 of those had been provided financial assistance.

He was confident that the promotion of SMEs would help create around one million jobs.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the journey of real progress required the participation of millions of the people who got job opportunities and thus financial independence through SMEs.

He said the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme was of vital importance particularly for its distinction of being transparent to support the youth from across the country regardless of their political affiliation.

The minister told the gathering that during last five years around 109,000 applications had applied for business loan, but during the current government, one million people turned up within 15 days to avail the opportunity.

