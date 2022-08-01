Applications for Chevening Scholarships to open from Aug 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are going to open from August 2 and the last date of submission of documents is November 1, 2022.

The interested applicants can apply for Chevening Scholarships via chevening.org/apply, said the spokesperson of the British High Commission Islamabad.

Talking about the significance of Chevening Scholarships, acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Andrew Dalgleish said, "If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you".

"We ensure diversity and opportunity for all. Your age, race, gender, religion, and cultural background do not matter to us.

We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future, and the ability to achieve your goals. If this sounds like you, then you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide", he added.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 56 Chevening Scholars from Pakistan, who won an award to study at a UK university this year, he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the leadership potential, commitment, and skills required to create positive change.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master's degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.