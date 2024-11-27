Applications For Regional Plan9 New Cohorts Are Open Now
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has started receiving online applications for the new cohorts of its Regional Plan9 startup incubation programme.
Startups from across the province can now apply for this initiative, which offers a six-month incubation period at centres located in Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Kamra, and Kharian.
The Regional Plan9 has successfully supported and graduated over 360 startups nationwide. This program fosters the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship by establishing technology incubation centers across 11 public sector universities in Punjab.
The initiative offers a six-month incubation program that includes access to state-of-the-art workspaces, mentorship from a specialized network of industry experts and investors, and global market exposure opportunities.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Regional Plan9 enables startups to access technical expertise and mentorship from industry professionals, driving entrepreneurial growth and creating global employment opportunities for youth.”
Become a part of Regional Plan9’s entrepreneurial journey to accelerate your startup’s growth by applying at https://bit.ly/RP9Applications.
Recent Stories
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth to be guided in finding job opportunities : Governor16 seconds ago
-
MDA to install advanced signal system20 seconds ago
-
Smog: 138 shops sealed, 5 cases registered10 minutes ago
-
DSO Haripur takes immediate action to resolve players’ issues and improve facilities20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on development schemes20 minutes ago
-
Failed ‘Final Call’ tsunami leaves organizers embarrassed after clashes in Islamabad: Siddiqui20 minutes ago
-
PNS Zulfiquar conducts exercise with Korean Navy ship in Arabian Sea20 minutes ago
-
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur28 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on those selling cigarettes without paying tax underway30 minutes ago
-
Meeting on anti-polio campaign held under deputy commissioner Abbottabad30 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction progress on K-IV Project30 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to lead efforts for peace in Kurram, invites CM to join hands50 minutes ago