Applications for their Online transfer sought from teachers

School Education Department (SED) has opened Online transfer/posting of teachers

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) school education Department (SED) has opened Online transfer/posting of teachers.Applications for Online transfer have been sought from the teachers from all the districts including Rawalpindi.

The teachers have been directed to file applications for transfer from April 01 to 30. The scrutiny of the applications will be carried out from May 01 to 31.The transfer orders will be issued during June 01 to 15.