Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Applications for Umrah performance to receive from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia will start receiving Umrah pilgrimage applications from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims from tomorrow (Monday).

An official of the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry said that vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, a private news channel reported.

He said the Saudi government will also increase the overall capacity of the pilgrims to two million per month with certain conditions.

Only "immunized" people against COVID-19 were allowed to perform the Umrah and visit the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, official further added.

