Applications Invited As Punjab Operationalizes Tube Wells’ Solarization Project
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Punjab government sought applications from farmers till Dec 31 as it sets into motion the Rs 1 billion tube wells’ solarization project to convert 8000 diesel or electricity-powered groundwater lifting equipment on solar power across the agriculture landscape in the province.
The project, meant to shift tube wells on solar power,was now operational and farmers must file their requests on or before Dec 31, 2024, to avail the facility under which they would get solar power equipment at subsidized price, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.
The project was meant to reduce cost of production, spokesman said and adding that subsidy would be provided for three different power kits including 10 Horse Power (Rs 500,000), 15 HP (Rs 750,000), and Rs 1 million subsidy on 20 HP solar power unit.
Farmers would be required to pay the remaining amount. The project would not only reduce cost of production by saving farmers from botheration of paying heavy bills but would also protect environment by reducing carbon footprint, the spokesman said.
