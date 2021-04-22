UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Applications Invited For 185 Vacant Posts Of Patwaris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:16 PM

Applications invited for 185 vacant posts of patwaris

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir Thursday said applications have been invited from eligible candidates for recruitment of 185 patwaris in BS9 in Sargodha district on regular basis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir Thursday said applications have been invited from eligible candidates for recruitment of 185 patwaris in BS9 in Sargodha district on regular basis.

Talking to reporters here, she said that 38 vacancies of patwaris were lying vacant in Sargodha tehsil, 29 in Shahpur, 21 in Salanwali, 32 in Sahiwal, 24 in Kot Momin, 22 in Bhera and 19 vacancies were in Bhalwal.

The DC said that the candidates must be a resident of Sargodha district, and the applications could be sent by April 25 for Sargodha tehsil, and for all other tehsils by April 30 in the office of the assistant commissioners concerned during the office hours.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin Shahpur April All From

Recent Stories

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 58,542 ..

14 seconds ago

Pakistan, China maintained 'exemplary cooperation' ..

15 seconds ago

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan ..

18 seconds ago

VC Islamia University for international linkages t ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Attock surged to 1822

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.