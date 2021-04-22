Applications invited for 185 vacant posts of patwaris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir Thursday said applications have been invited from eligible candidates for recruitment of 185 patwaris in BS9 in Sargodha district on regular basis.

Talking to reporters here, she said that 38 vacancies of patwaris were lying vacant in Sargodha tehsil, 29 in Shahpur, 21 in Salanwali, 32 in Sahiwal, 24 in Kot Momin, 22 in Bhera and 19 vacancies were in Bhalwal.

The DC said that the candidates must be a resident of Sargodha district, and the applications could be sent by April 25 for Sargodha tehsil, and for all other tehsils by April 30 in the office of the assistant commissioners concerned during the office hours.