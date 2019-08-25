UrduPoint.com
Applications Invited For Admission In Arabic Courses

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 03:20 PM

Applications invited for admission in Arabic courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) has asked the interested students of learning Arabic language to submit applications by September 13 for getting admission in short duration courses.

According to a university official, the 12 week long thrice a week course having separate classes for both male and female students would begin from September 17, 2019. Each eligible student was required to pay Rs 10,000 fee for the entire course.

The class timings of Arabic Short Course would be 2:30 am to 5:30 pm for female and 05:15pm to 08:15 pm for male students on each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The courses would be culminated in December this year.

The admissions were continuing in three categories including certificate,diploma and advance diploma for the students having no understanding, completing certificate or passing diploma course in Arabic from authentic institute respectively.

Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9019919; 0334-5085701.

