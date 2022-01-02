UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Admission In English, Urdu Diploma Courses

Published January 02, 2022

Applications invited for admission in English, Urdu diploma courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has invited the applications for getting admission in diploma and certificate courses in four languages including English, Urdu, Persian and Chinese.

According to a university official, the eligible candidates have been asked to submit applications by January 17.

Six to two month long diploma, certificate in elementary, advance level courses have been offered separately in four above mentioned languages, an official said.

The courses fee ranges from Rs 21,000 to Rs 10,000. The skills in creative writing, business English, listening, speaking, reading, grammar were being imparted to those, who wanted to improve their English, Urdu, Persian and Chinese languages.

Separate classes for both males, females would be held from Monday to Thursday 9:30 am to 11:30 am; after noon classes for male students have been scheduled to be held from 6 pm to 8 pm. Likewise afternoon classes for females would be held from 3 pm to 5 pm (Mon to Thurs).

According to details, the fee for six-month long diploma course in English language (elementary and advance level) is Rs 21,000.

The fee for three month long English Language Certification course is Rs 12,000. The preparatory courses for two months long (Graduate Record Examinations) GRE/ (Graduate Management Admission Test) ,GMAT, (Graduate Assessment Test) GAT are available for Rs 12,000. While two months long OET (occupational English Test) fee is Rs 14,000 and the fee for preparatory course for IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is fixed as Rs 10,000.

A six month Diploma in Chinese Language fee is Rs 12,000 while three month certificate in Chinese language is available at Rs 12,000.

Similarly , six and three months diploma courses in urdu language fee is Rs 21,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively.

Further details could be obtained by visiting www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9257916; 0344-5007338 (Women Campus). 051- 9019704/395

