Applications Invited For Agriculture Implements

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for the distribution of agriculture implements on subsidized rates under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme to increase wheat yield.

Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said here on Wednesday that a farmer who owns or tenant of 12.5 acres of land with possessing 50 HP Tractor was eligible for applying agri machinery on subsidized rates.

He said that applications would be received by October 30 and implements would be distributedafter balloting. Successful applicants would be provided Rabi Drill, Wheat Bed Planter, Sowing Drill,Reaper cum Cutter Binder, etc., he added.

