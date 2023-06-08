UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Animal Hides Collection During Eid Ul Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi has sought applications from interested NGOs and individuals for getting approval for animal hide collection

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi has sought applications from interested NGOs and individuals for getting approval for animal hide collection.

In a directive issued on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that a ban has been imposed on the collection of animal hides during Eid-Ul-Adha without prior approval.

He said that only approved NGOs, Madaris and individuals would be allowed to collect animal hides adding that strict action would be taken in case of violations.

Applications can be filed till June 15, DC said and added that approval would be given after comprehensive scrutiny purely on merit.

