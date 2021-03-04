UrduPoint.com
Applications Invited For Attending Hazrat Majaddad Alif Sani's Urs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:31 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the interested people to submit their applications for participating in the annual Urs of Hazrat Majadid Alif Sani by March 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the interested people to submit their applications for participating in the annual Urs of Hazrat Majadid Alif Sani by March 20.

According to an official, the annual Urs is scheduled to be held in Sirhind Sharif (India) from September 30 to October 07, 2021. March 20, 2021 has been fixed as last date for submission of the applications, giving ample time for security clearance and completing other formalities.

The applicants must attach a non-refundable bank draft of Rs 1,000 alongwith the application. As many as 200 selected Pakistani pilgrims were allowed to attend the Urs and if the number of applications exceeded the required quota, a draw would be held on April 23 for choosing the successful applicants. The itinerary would depend over latest situation of Covid-19 spread at that time in both India and Pakistan and government would take final decision in this regard.

