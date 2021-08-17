UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Attending Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti's Urs

Applications invited for attending Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti's Urs

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the interested people to submit their applications for participating in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chisht Ajmiri (RA)

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the interested people to submit their applications for participating in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chisht Ajmiri (RA).

According to the ministry, the annual Urs is scheduled to be held in Ajmer Sharif (India) from February 3 to February 14, 2022.

According to the ministry, the annual Urs is scheduled to be held in Ajmer Sharif (India) from February 3 to February 14, 2022.

August 30, 2021 has been fixed as last date for submission of the applications by fully vaccinated aspirants, an official informed.

The successful applicants would have to submit fresh PCR test (Covid-19 negative report) issued not letter than 48 hours of departure.

As many as 500 selected Pakistani pilgrims would be allowed to attend the Urs and if the number of applications exceeded the required quota, a draw would be held on October 1 for choosing the successful applicants, he informed.

The intending Zaireen are clearly informed to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The final decision would be taken by the Government of Pakistan keeping in view the Covid-19 situation in the both countries at the time of the visit.

