ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the interested people to submit their applications for participating in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chisht Ajmiri (RA).

According to the ministry, the annual Urs is scheduled to be held in Ajmer Sharif (India) from February 27 to March 09, 2020.

September 18, 2019 has been fixed as last date for submission of the applications, giving ample time for security clearance and completing other formalities,said a press release.

The applicants must attach a non-refundable bank draft of Rs 1,000 alongwith the application.

As many as 500 selected Pakistani pilgrims were allowed to attend the Urs and if the number of applications exceeded the required quota, a draw would be held on October 18 for choosing the successful applicants.