Applications invited for Canola production contest under PM agriculture program

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers to participate in the canola production contest under Prime Minister's Agriculture emergency program.

PM agriculture emergency program worth Rs 5.11 billion was under execution and applications have been invited from oilseed farmers owning 3 acres or more cultivable area in 15 districts of Punjab including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bakhar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari.

Those co-owning land or the Mazareen or tenants can also apply, however, they would have to get their documents verified from tahsil office before applying.

Conditions of the contest are mentioned on the forms which can be obtained free from offices of deputy director or divisional director or can also be downloaded from 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk'.

Farmers can apply till Dec 10 with the office of deputy director agriculture extension.

MNAs, MPAs, senators, government employees and their relatives are not allowed to participate.