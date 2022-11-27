Applications invited for canola production competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers till Dec 8, 2022 for competition of canola production.

According to Divisional Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, growers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh should submit their applications on prescribed forms to take part in canola production competition if they have three acres or more cultivable land.

The applications forms are available in the office of director and deputy director agriculture whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk whereas photocopy of the forms would also be acceptable, he added.