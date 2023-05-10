Applications invited for cotton production competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers till July 31, 2023 for cotton production competition 2023-24.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Wednesday that the cotton competition would be arranged at district and provincial level. He said that the first position-holder grower at Punjab level would be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 million, while Rs 1.2 million and Rs 1 million would be awarded to second and third position holders, respectively.

Similarly, the first position holder farmer at district level would be awarded a cash prize of Rs 800,000, whereas Rs 600,000 and Rs 500,000 would be awarded to the second and third position holders, respectively in this category, he added.

He said that male and female farmers, who have at least five acres of cotton crop, were eligible to apply for the competition.

The application forms were available free of cost at the offices of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension), whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk and its photo copy would also be acceptable.

He said that divisional committee would be bound to scrutinise the cotton crop plots. More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture helpline 0800-17000 during the office hours from Monday to Friday, he added.