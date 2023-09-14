Applications invited for experimental plots of canola

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Agriculture (Extension) Department has invited applications for cultivation of experimental canola plots under national programme of increase in oil-seed crops.

Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Department Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, in a statement, said here on Thursday that farmers having 12 acres of cultivable land were eligible for applying experimental canola plots.

The government would provide them with expenditure cost of Rs 20,000 per acre after balloting while the successful growers would be bound to cultivate canola crops on three acres of their land excluding experimental plot.

He said that the farmers should submit their applications up to Sept 25, 2023, whereas the application forms were available free of cost from the office of agriculture department, he added.