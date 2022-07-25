UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Fertilizer Dealers, Retailers Licence

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Applications invited for fertilizer dealers, retailers licence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications on prescribed forms for issuing licences to fertilizer dealers, sub-dealers and retailers.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mehmood said on Monday that the government had declared licence mandatory for selling fertilizers.

Therefore, the department invited applications for provisional registration for issuance of fertilizer licences.

The application forms were available at agriculture department, which could be submitted till July 30, and the provisional fertilizer licence would be issued for six months. However, regular licence would be issued after complete training of licence-holders.

The first meeting for issuing fertilizer sale licence was expected to be held in the first week of August, and further information could be obtained from the nearest agriculture office, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale July August From Government

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

9 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

7 minutes ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

10 minutes ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

1 hour ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.