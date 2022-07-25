Applications invited for fertilizer dealers, retailers licence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications on prescribed forms for issuing licences to fertilizer dealers, sub-dealers and retailers.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mehmood said on Monday that the government had declared licence mandatory for selling fertilizers.

Therefore, the department invited applications for provisional registration for issuance of fertilizer licences.

The application forms were available at agriculture department, which could be submitted till July 30, and the provisional fertilizer licence would be issued for six months. However, regular licence would be issued after complete training of licence-holders.

The first meeting for issuing fertilizer sale licence was expected to be held in the first week of August, and further information could be obtained from the nearest agriculture office, he added.