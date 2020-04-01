Applications invited for financial aid to poor: Ch Zaheer

The government has invited applications from poor and needy families for financial assistance (Imdad) in the wake of corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The government has invited applications from poor and needy families for financial assistance (Imdad) in the wake of corona virus pandemic.

In a meeting held at Commissioner Office here Tuesday, Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution/Focal Person Anti Corona Virus Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din told about details of Chief Minister's Punjab Insaf Imdad Package and the mechanism for obtaining 'Imdad' for needy persons.

He said that submission of applications would start from April 01 (Wednesday) and poor people could send their personal usernames, ID card numbers and mobile numbers on 8070 or download the app from Google Play Store or from the website insafimdad.punjab.gov.

He said that financial aid would be provided to affected persons at home after verification by Punjab government. He asked the members of the assembly to inform the people of their constituency about this initiative and process of sending applications as there was no need to contact any office.

He also briefed about situation of corona virus in the district and informed that the test reports of 158 pilgrims received in which 5 were positive and 153 were negative, however, the negative pilgrims would resume 14-day quarantine due to medical point of view. Similarly, test reports of 67 pilgrims who have come in the second phase were awaited. He informed that facility of testing lab in Allied Hospital would be available soon.

Reviewing the situation of availability of flour, he said that strict monitoring of flour was being carried out by district administration and it was decided to provide flour to consumers on Karyana stores as well as through trucking point. Demand in most areas and the task had been assigned to the officers to ensure smooth delivery of the quota of flour.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali briefed on the situation caused by the corona virus and informed that the contacts of confirm corona virus patients were being traced for test while monitoring of 26 pilgrims of Faisalabad was continuing. They reached at Faisalabad after completing their quarantine at DG Khan.

He also gave details of lockdown situation besides actions against pillion riders. He said that public awareness campaigns, disinfection of public places, distribution of masks, washing of bus stands, cleaning of mosques were under way while circles had been identified in front of shops for consumers for keeping distance in wake of corona virus issues.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, other officers, parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Sh. Khurram Shahzad, Malik Umar Farooq, Shakil Shahid, Latif Nazar, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Waris Aziz were also present in the meeting.