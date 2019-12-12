UrduPoint.com
Applications Invited For Participating In Hazrat Amir Khusro's Urs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday asked the interested intending pilgrims to submit their applications for participating in the Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro by January 9, 2020.

A non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs 1,000 was also required to be annexed with the application, said a news release.

The Urs celebrations have been scheduled to be held from June, 4 to 11 in Delhi, India.

According to the ministry, 200 Pakistani pilgrims were permitted to attend the Urs and if the number of applicants exceeds the required quota, the successful pilgrims would be selected through a lucky draw to be held in the Ministry on January, 31, 2020.

Further details regarding the Urs were available at www.hajjinfo.org. No application would be entertained on old forms.

