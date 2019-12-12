Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday asked the interested intending pilgrims to submit their applications for participating in the Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro by January 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday asked the interested intending pilgrims to submit their applications for participating in the Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro by January 9, 2020.

A non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs 1,000 was also required to be annexed with the application, said a news release.

The Urs celebrations have been scheduled to be held from June, 4 to 11 in Delhi, India.

According to the ministry, 200 Pakistani pilgrims were permitted to attend the Urs and if the number of applicants exceeds the required quota, the successful pilgrims would be selected through a lucky draw to be held in the Ministry on January, 31, 2020.

Further details regarding the Urs were available at www.hajjinfo.org. No application would be entertained on old forms.