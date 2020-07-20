Applications invited for permission of collecting hides of sacrificial animals

District administration invited applications from religious seminaries and welfare organizations for permission of collecting hides of sacrificial animals up to July 22, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration invited applications from religious seminaries and welfare organizations for permission of collecting hides of sacrificial animals up to July 22, 2020.

A spokesman of local administration said Monday that all religious seminaries and other welfare organizations which wanted to collect hides of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eidul Azha as charity should submit their written requests in the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) up to Wednesday (July 22).

The applicants should also attach permission letter of previous year, registration certificate and undertaking on a stamp paper along with application immediately as no application would be entertained after closing date, he added.