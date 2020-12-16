UrduPoint.com
Applications Invited For Portable Solar Irrigation System Till Dec 25

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :To boost pulses production and increase its per acre yield, Punjab Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers till December 25, 2020 for the provision of portable solar irrigation system at concessional rates.

A spokesman of agricultural department told APP that the balloting would be held on January 10, 2021 and the chosen farmers would be obliged to book the machinery by January 25, 2021, he said.

Under this scheme, farmers will be obliged to lease the facility of portable solar irrigation system to other farmers for 3 years on rent.

Owners / farmers / contractors of 5 to 25 acres of land who own at least 50 horse power tractors are eligible to apply.

In case of joint agricultural land, only one member of the family can apply for this subsidy scheme. Identity Card, Tractor Registration Book, Certified Copy of Individual Ownership of Agricultural Area and Affidavit on Stamp Paper of Rs. 100 must be submitted along with the affidavit.

