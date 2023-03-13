UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Renewal Of Pesticide Licenses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Applications invited for renewal of pesticide licenses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticide Department has invited applications from pesticide dealers for renewal of their pesticide licenses.

According to Assistant Director Pest Warning Chaudhary Asrar Rasheed here on Monday, the applications would be received from March 17 to March 27,while training of pesticide dealers would commence from April 01.

He said that pesticide dealers should pay training fee of Rs.3630 and submit their applications on plain paper along with 5 passport size photographs, 4 verified photocopies of Matric certificate, CNIC, 2 photocopies of domicile and paid challan form, at the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control, Plant Pathological Research Institute (PPRI) of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad up to March 27.

New applicants should pay training fee of Rs.7260/- while already registered dealers should attach photocopy of their expired license along with their applications, he added.

