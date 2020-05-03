UrduPoint.com
Applications Invited For Renewal Of Pesticide Licenses

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Applications invited for renewal of pesticide licenses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Agriculture Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticide Department has invited applications from pesticide dealers for renewal of their pesticide licenses.

According to Assistant Director Pest Warning Chaudhry Asrar Arshad, the applications will be received up to May 09 while training of pesticide dealers will be held from May 11 to 13.

He said that pesticide dealers should pay training fee of Rs.3300 and submit their applications along with 3 passport side photographs, paid challan form, verified photocopies of Matric certificate, CNIC and domicile at the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control, Plant Pathological Research Institute (PPRI) of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad by May 09.

He said that two training centers have been established in Faisalabad. Pesticide dealers belonging to Tehsil Faisalabad, Jaranwala and Chak Jhumra will get training at training center of Ayub Agriculture while dealers belonging to Sammundri and Tandlianwala will gettraining at training center Sammundri. However all participants are directed to attend training

