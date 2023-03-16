UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Sesame Production Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:56 PM

The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the growers up to April 20, 2023 for competition of sesame (Til) production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the growers up to April 20, 2023 for competition of sesame (Til) production.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood said here on Thursday that the growers should submit their applications on prescribed forms to take part in sesame production competition if they have 12 acres or more cultivable land.

The Punjab government would provide Rs.15,000 as expenditure for one acre experimental plot of sesame crop while the farmers would be bound to cultivate sesame crop over 3 acres of land excluding experimental plot.

The applications forms are available in the office of Director and Deputy Director Agriculture free of cost whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website�www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Photocopy of the forms would also be acceptable while more information in this regard could be obtained through telephone number 041-9200754, he added.

