Applications Invited For Short Arabic Courses' Admissions

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) has opened the application window for short Arabic language learning courses admissions.

According to an official, the interested candidates can apply till September 09, 2022.

The 12-week long course having separate classes for both male and female students would begin from September 13, 2022.

Each eligible student is required to pay Rs 15,000 fee for the entire course.

The class timings of Arabic Short Course would be 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for female and 05:15 p.m. to 08:15 p.m. for male students on each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The courses would culminate in December this year.

The admissions were continuing in three categories including certificate, diploma and advance diploma.

Certificate in Arabic language is being offered to the students having no understanding of Arabic language. While, Diploma in Arabic language is for those, who have obtained certificate in Arabic language and Advance Diploma course is being offered to the students who have completed diploma course from IIU or any other institute.

Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk/ ?_id or by calling 051-9019919; 0334-5085701.

