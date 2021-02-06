Applications invited for subsidy on farm appliances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from wheat growers for providing subsidy on agricultural appliances under the National Plan for Wheat Production and Agricultural Emergency Programme 2021.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Saturday that land owners, contractors as well as tenants were eligible for apply for subsidy on agri appliances if they have at least 12.5 acres of land and 50 horse power tractor.

He said that balloting would be held to provide agricultural appliances on subsidised rates including zero tillage drills, happy seeder, dry sowing drills, shallow drills, wet sowing drills, Rabi drills and wheat bed planters.

The grower can apply for one or more agricultural appliances. However he would be bound to avoid from renting this machinery to any person for 3 years.

The applications for balloting would be received up to February 20, 2021 and more information in this regard can be obtained from the office of Assistant Director Agriculture during office hours, he added.