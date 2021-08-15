UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Subsidy On Sugarcane Crops

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for subsidy on sugarcane crops under Prime Minister's (PM) Agriculture Emergency programme.

Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said on Sunday the government had allocated Rs 300 billion for the development of agriculture sector, whereas, Rs 2.73 billion would be spent on the promotion of sugarcane crops.

He said that a subsidy of Rs 5000 would be offered on one acre of sugarcane crop while the farmers could get subsidy on 5 acres of sugarcane crops only one time in the project period.

He said the sugarcane growers registered with the agriculture department were eligible for this subsidy. They can submit their applications for sugarcane subsidy upto September 10 while balloting of applications would be held on September 16, 2021.

He said that applications forms were available free of cost in the office of assistant director agriculture and agriculture officer (extension) while the same can also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Photocopy of application form can also be used whereas more information in this regardcan be obtained from agri helpline 0800-17000, he added.

