Applications Invited For Sugarcane Competition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:37 PM

Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for competition in the production of sugarcane crops under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers for competition in the production of sugarcane crops under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said on Monday the government had allocated Rs 300 billion for development of agriculture sector, whereas, Rs 2.73 billion would be spent on promotion of sugarcane crops and increase its production.

He said that a subsidy of Rs 5000 was already offered on one acre of sugarcane crop and now applications were invited from the growers for competition of sugarcane production 2021-22.

He said that sugarcane growers should submit their applications for sugarcane competition up to September 15 while the applications forms were available free of cost in the office of assistant director agriculture and agriculture officer (extension). The same can also be downloadedfrom the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk whereas, photocopy of the application form could alsobe used. More information in this regard can be obtained from agri helpline 0800-17000, he added.

