Applications invited for sugarcane competition

Agriculture Department Punjab has invited applications from growers for the competition of sugarcane crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department Punjab has invited applications from growers for the competition of sugarcane crops.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mehmood, during a meeting said on Saturday that the farmers who had sugarcane crops over five acres of their lands were eligible for participating in the competition.

They should file their applications on prescribed forms up to September 30, 2022 and the forms were available totally free-of-cost from the office of agriculture department.

He said that the first position holder would be awarded a cash prize of Rs300,000 whereas Rs200,000 and Rs100,000 would be awarded to second and third position holders respectively.

The competition would be held on district level and the farmers should be registered with agriculture department before participating in the competition, he added.