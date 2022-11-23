Applications invited for sugarcane production competition

Agriculture department has invited applications from the growers for sugarcane production competition up to January 04, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Agriculture department has invited applications from the growers for sugarcane production competition up to January 04, 2023.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department, the growers who have 5 acres to 25 acres cultivatable land are eligible to participate in sugarcane competition.

He said that the government would provide Rs.30,000 as financial assistance to the growers for one acre plot of sugarcane crop whereas the farmers selected through balloting would be bound to cultivate sugarcane on experimental plots according to recommendations of Agriculture department.

In this connection, application forms are available free of cost in the office of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received up to January 04, 2023.

More information in this regard could be obtained from Agriculture department during office timing or from agri helpline 0800-17000, he added.