Applications invited for sugarcane production competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the sugarcane growers till January 4, 2023 for production competition.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that growers of 13 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan were eligible to apply for sugarcane production competition if they had 5 acres to 25 acres cultivatable land.

He said that the government would provide Rs 30,000 as financial assistance to growers for one acre plot of sugarcane crop whereas the farmers selected through balloting would be bound to cultivate sugarcane crop on experimental plots according to recommendations of the department.

In this connection, the application forms were available free of cost in the offices of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) while the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received up to January 4, 2023. More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or from agri helpline 0800-17000, he added.