Applications Invited For Sugarcane Production Competition

Published November 06, 2023

The Agriculture (Extension) Department is arranging production competitions to enhance sugarcane cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Agriculture (Extension) Department is arranging production competitions to enhance sugarcane cultivation.

Farmers, who have cultivated sugarcane crop on five acres or more land, will be eligible to take part in the competition, said Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director Agriculture, here on Monday.

The first position holder farmer at district level would be awarded Rs 300,00 cash prize, second Rs 150,000 and third Rs 75,000 award.

The application forms can be submitted at the office of Assistant Director Agriculture (extension) by November 20.

