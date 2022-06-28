UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Support To Orphans' Education

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Applications invited for support to orphans' education

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, district Muzaffargarh, has invited applications from widows to get financial assistance for basic-to-higher education of their children under Orphan Widow Support Programme (OWSP).

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, district Muzaffargarh, has invited applications from widows to get financial assistance for basic-to-higher education of their children under Orphan Widow Support Programme (OWSP).

The widows having children ranging from four (4) to eighteen (18) years and getting education in school/college/university should approach the PBM office along with death certificates of their husband, form-B of their children and proof of their admission in educational institutions.

Requests with girls getting education would be preferred to promote girls education, said PBM assistant director Kashif Saleem in a statement.

Registration under OWSP would result in issuance of Rs 8000 per month scholarships that would increase with the increase in number of children enrolled with educational institutions. He said, that the applications would be processed on first come first served basis and asked the widows to approach PBM office in front of social welfare office on jail road to avail the facility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Jail Road Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

England's Morgan retires from international cricke ..

England's Morgan retires from international cricket

2 minutes ago
 PMD advises authorities to remain alert during mon ..

PMD advises authorities to remain alert during monsoon rains starting from June ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese female astronaut inspires graduates at Pek ..

Chinese female astronaut inspires graduates at Peking University

2 minutes ago
 German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five ..

German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

2 minutes ago
 Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visi ..

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visited UVAS

42 minutes ago
 vivo announces its partnership as the Official Spo ..

Vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qat ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.