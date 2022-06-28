Applications invited for support to orphans' education

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, district Muzaffargarh, has invited applications from widows to get financial assistance for basic-to-higher education of their children under Orphan Widow Support Programme (OWSP).

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, district Muzaffargarh, has invited applications from widows to get financial assistance for basic-to-higher education of their children under Orphan Widow Support Programme (OWSP).

The widows having children ranging from four (4) to eighteen (18) years and getting education in school/college/university should approach the PBM office along with death certificates of their husband, form-B of their children and proof of their admission in educational institutions.

Requests with girls getting education would be preferred to promote girls education, said PBM assistant director Kashif Saleem in a statement.

Registration under OWSP would result in issuance of Rs 8000 per month scholarships that would increase with the increase in number of children enrolled with educational institutions. He said, that the applications would be processed on first come first served basis and asked the widows to approach PBM office in front of social welfare office on jail road to avail the facility.