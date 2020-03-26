Applications invited for Urs participation

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought applications for participating in the Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) by April 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought applications for participating in the Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) by April 18.

The annual Urs is being held in Delhi, India from November 26 to December 3, 2020.

According to Ministry notification, the forms can be submitted along with a draft of Rs1,000 each.

A total of 250 Pakistani pilgrims will be allowed to attend the Urs and the ballot will be held on May 8, if aspirants exceeded 250.

The details and instructions regarding the Urs are available on the official websites www.hajjinfo.org or www.mora.gov.pk.