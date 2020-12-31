UrduPoint.com
Applications Invited For Wheat Production Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for wheat production competition 2020-21 under the National Plan of Increased Wheat Production.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad Asif Ali said on Thursday that agriculture was the backbone of national economy. Therefore, the government is striving to increase agriculture productivity in the country. For the purpose, the government has also allocated Rs 12.54 billion under the PM Agriculture Emergency Porgramme so that the agriculture appliances and other inputs could be provided to farmers on cheap and subsidized rates.

In this connection, the Agriculture Department Punjab had also invited applications from the wheat growers who had agricultural land of five acres or more for wheat production competition 2021.

The applications forms can be downloaded from website www.agripunjab.gov.pk or the same could be obtained from the offices of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) free of cost during office timings. Photo copies of these forms will also be acceptable.

The farmers should submit their applications from January 5 to 30 and after competition, prizes would be awarded to them, he added.

