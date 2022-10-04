Applications invited for wheat production competition

The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the growers for wheat production competition up to October 20, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the growers for wheat production competition up to October 20, 2022.

A spokesman of Agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday that the growers who had 5 acres to 12.5 acres irrigated land or 25 acres arid land were eligible to participate in wheat competition.

He said that the government would provide Rs.11,000 as financial assistance to the growers for one acre wheat cultivation whereas the farmers selected through balloting would be bound to cultivate wheat on experimental plots according to recommendations of Agriculture department.

In this connection, applications were available free of cost in the office of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received up to October 20, 2022. More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture department during office timing or from agri helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, he added.