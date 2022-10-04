UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Wheat Production Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Applications invited for wheat production competition

The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the growers for wheat production competition up to October 20, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the growers for wheat production competition up to October 20, 2022.

A spokesman of Agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday that the growers who had 5 acres to 12.5 acres irrigated land or 25 acres arid land were eligible to participate in wheat competition.

He said that the government would provide Rs.11,000 as financial assistance to the growers for one acre wheat cultivation whereas the farmers selected through balloting would be bound to cultivate wheat on experimental plots according to recommendations of Agriculture department.

In this connection, applications were available free of cost in the office of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received up to October 20, 2022. More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture department during office timing or from agri helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Same Agri October From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank clash ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank clash: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Moldovagaz Says Ready to Hold Talks to Settle Hist ..

Moldovagaz Says Ready to Hold Talks to Settle Historical Debt Repayment to Gazpr ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP orders speeding up crackdown on organised crim ..

IGP orders speeding up crackdown on organised crime

3 minutes ago
 Imran lost senses, using abusing language against ..

Imran lost senses, using abusing language against state institutions: Shaista Pe ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews Eid Milad-u-Nabi arrangements

Meeting reviews Eid Milad-u-Nabi arrangements

3 minutes ago
 500 liter milk discarded

500 liter milk discarded

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.