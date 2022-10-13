UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Wheat Production Competition

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Applications invited for wheat production competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers for wheat production competition till October 20, 2022.

According to Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, deputy director Agriculture (Extension) Department, growers who have five to 12.5 acres of irrigated land or 25 acres arid land, are eligible to participate in the wheat competition.

He said that the government would provide Rs 11,000 as financial assistance to growers for one-acre wheat cultivation whereas the farmers, selected through balloting, would be bound to cultivate wheat on experimental plots according to recommendations of the Agriculture Department.

In this connection, application forms are available free of cost in the office of Agriculture Officer (Extension) and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension), whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received till Oct 20, 2022.

More information in this regard could be obtained from the Agriculture Department during office timing or from agriculture helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Same October From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.