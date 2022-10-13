Applications invited for wheat production competition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers for wheat production competition till October 20, 2022.

According to Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, deputy director Agriculture (Extension) Department, growers who have five to 12.5 acres of irrigated land or 25 acres arid land, are eligible to participate in the wheat competition.

He said that the government would provide Rs 11,000 as financial assistance to growers for one-acre wheat cultivation whereas the farmers, selected through balloting, would be bound to cultivate wheat on experimental plots according to recommendations of the Agriculture Department.

In this connection, application forms are available free of cost in the office of Agriculture Officer (Extension) and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension), whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received till Oct 20, 2022.

More information in this regard could be obtained from the Agriculture Department during office timing or from agriculture helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, he added.