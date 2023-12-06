Applications invited for wheat production competition

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the growers for wheat production competition 2023-24 up to January 31, 2024.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Wednesday that the position holder growers of wheat competition would be awarded prizes.

He said that application forms were available free of cost in the office of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received up to January 31, 2024.

More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture department during office timing or from agri helpline or from nearest agriculture office, he added.