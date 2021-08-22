ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has invited the applications from fully vaccinated aspirants of attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chisht Ajmiri (RA) by August 30.

According to the ministry, the annual Urs is scheduled to be held in Ajmer Sharif (India) from February 3 to February 14, 2022.

The successful applicants would have to submit fresh PCR test (Covid-19 negative report) issued not letter than 48 hours of departure.

As many as 500 selected Pakistani pilgrims would be allowed to attend the Urs and if the number of applications exceeded the required quota, a draw would be held on October 1 for choosing the successful applicants, he informed.

The intending Zaireen are clearly informed to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The final decision would be taken by the Government of Pakistan keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the both countries at the time of the visit.